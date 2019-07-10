Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday disclosed that collection of toll on the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge will go fully electronic by October, in order to cut off the delays caused by queues of motorists seeking to pay the toll fare.

Sanwo-Olu, in an interview with newsmen after an inspection tour of the Lekki-Epe Expressway, said the proposed system would be carried out under a public-private initiative.

“We are trying to change the entire software, and come October, this toll plaza is expected to go electronic. This means that people will not be paying cash on this toll plaza again.We are trying to reconfigure and come up with a solution.

“It is going to take us additional three months. End of September into the first week of October, we should be ready that Lekki/Ikoyi link bridge goes electronic. Once this is done, we can assure you that traffic and journey time would be reduced by well over 50 per cent,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also said that the Lekki toll gate and the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge would be left open during peak periods tomorrow.

He said the measure was part of efforts to find lasting solutions to the perennial traffic gridlock on the Victoria Island-Lekki-Ajah expressway.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the opening of the toll gates would enable the contractor to further identify the cause of the traffic.

“We have consulted with a few traffic experts and what we are going to do tomorrow (Thursday) is to leave the toll plaza open.

“The Lekki Ikoyi link bridge and the Lekki toll gate is going to be open for over three hours from 6.30a.m to 9.30a.m tomorrow. It will also be left open in the evening from 4.30 pm or 5pm to 8pm. The objective is that we want to do a real simulation of traffic study,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said the drainage on the Abraham Adesanya end of the road which had been causing flood in the area would also be rehabilitated.

Sanwo-Olu had earlier met with some stakeholders in the Victoria Island-Lekki axis to proffer solutions to the perennial traffic on the Victoria Island-Lekki-Ajah roads.

The meeting, which was convened by key members of the organised private sector in the axis, was also attended by representatives of major land owners.

Mr Biodun Otunola, Managing Director, Planets Project Limited, contractors handling circulation study of the area, identified bad condition of the inner streets and link roads and poor drainage systems as responsible for the congestion.

Otunola suggested that some of the inner roads should be classified as one-way, while the remaining roundabouts on the long stretch of the road should be removed and traffic signal lights installed.

Sanwo-Olu had on assumption of office declared an emergency on traffic management and the environment.

