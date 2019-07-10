By Taiwo Okanlawon
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has addressed the rumors flying around about his ambition to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
The former governor of Lagos State reacted to the rumors while renouncing a group known as “Asiwaju Reloaded Ambassadors’ Nigeria’. Tinubu distanced himself from reports of him running for the highest political office in the country in 2023.
The group made face caps, T-shirts, leaflet carrying his pictures embossed on them with the message “Tinubu 2023.”
However, in a series of tweets signed by his Media Office and posted on his official Twitter handle, the National Leader of the ruling party denied the group and its materials in circulation.
2. Neither the group nor its souvenirs are known to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
We hereby, through this medium, categorically deny any knowledge of the group and dissociates Asiwaju Tinubu from the group’s unsolicited and unwarranted materials.
Tinubu Media Office,
July 9, 2019.
— Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) July 9, 2019
I’m not related to Tinubu but I continue to appreciate his immense contribution to the June 12 struggle and posthumous validation of Abiola’s mandate in particular and to the restoration of democracy in Nigeria in general. My advice to him, as a fellow Yoruba, is that he finds out by himself the mood of the Yoruba as a proud race, with regard to the 2023 presidency. Respected Yoruba voices, not political jobbers and job-seekers are saying, The Yoruba should focus on getting Nigeria restructured by 2023, having executed the office of president for a total of eleven years. The minorities, Balewa, Gowon, §North§ and Jonathan, §South§, have done a combined 19 years while the remaining 29 years, since 1960, has been done by the compound group, Hausa-fulani. To me, 2023 is the year to prove that the Yoruba are indeed, Omoluabi, not the ones to be sucked in by temporary material advantages or positions but who hold their heads proudly high as the race that have never and will never become anybody’s “bride” or glorified footmats. And so shall it be!