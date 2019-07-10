American singer, songwriter, musician and record producer Stevland Hardaway Morris, better known by his stage name Stevie Wonder, discloses that he would be taking a break from music tours to undergo a kidney transplant.

The singer made this known while performing at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in England.

“So, what’s going to happen in this. I’m going to have surgery. I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year,” “I’m all good, I’m all good, I’m all good. I have a donor, it’s all good. I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love. So you ain’t gotta hear no rumors about nothing. I told you what’s up. I’m good.

Alright?”, he said.

The singer is yet to reveal the date for the surgery.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

