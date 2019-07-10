Talented movie star and filmmaker Stella Damasus says the line between a bitter woman and feminists should not be blurred.

The mom of two took to Instagram to reveal the difference between these two, She wrote:

There is a huge difference between being a FEMINIST and being a BITTER WOMAN. Don’t blur the lines please. We can’t allow some who are angry, start to create a general impression of what we are trying to achieve. #stelladamasus #nyc #tuesday #authenticity #perfectlyimperfect

