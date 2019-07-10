South Africa’s Bafana Bafana have levelled against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their ongoing quarter-finals match in Egypt.

Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze scored for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 27th of the match.

Chukwueze was in the right place at the right time to get to the rebound inside the box and gleefully rifled the ball low inside the left post to make it 1-0 for Nigeria on 27th minute.

Bongani Zungu made it 1-1 for South Africa. He lashed onto the rebound near the penalty spot, and he produced a fantastic header which went inside the right post.

The linesman had ruled out the goal but VAR gave it to South Africa.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

