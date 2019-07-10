Serena Williams and Andy Murray have been knocked out from the Mixed doubles Round of 16 by doubles specialists Bruno Fraga Soares and partner Nicole Melichar.

Soares-Melichar took the first set 6-3, while ‘Murena’ team took the second set 6-4. But Soares and Nicole in the decisive third set ran to a 4-0 lead, before ‘Murena’ clawed back to exit at 6-2.

The loss ended the entertaining, crowd pulling partnership of Murray and Serena, both former world number one.

Brazilian Soares is 37 years old. He is primarily a doubles specialist and once reached World No. 2 ranking in October 2016.

Melichar is a 25 year-old Czech-American who is also has made more successes on the doubles circuit, winning 4 WTA titles and won Wimbledon mixed doubles in 2018. She also reached the quarter-final of US Open in 2018 and semi-final of both the Australian and French Open this year.

