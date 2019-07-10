Rip Torn, an Emmy Award-winning actor who starred in “Men in Black” and HBO’s “The Larry Sanders Show,” has died. He was 88.

He died Tuesday at his home in Lakeville, Connecticut with his family by his side, his publicist Rick Miramontez said.

Torn is survived by six children, four grandchildren, his wife, Amy Wright, and sister Patricia Alexander.

The actor had a seven-decade career in film, television and theatre, with nearly 200 credits to his name.

His secret weapon was to “Play drama as comedy and comedy as drama,” Miramontez recalled the star once saying.

Torn appeared on Broadway 10 times, making his debut in Tennessee Williams’ “Sweet Bird of Youth” in 1959. He earned a Tony Award nomination in 1960 for his performance. He also received an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor for his role as Marsh Turner in the 1983 film “Cross Creek.”

