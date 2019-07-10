Lagos State, Nigeria’s richest state remains also its biggest debtor, accumulating as at March this year N542 billion in domestic debt.

Figures published by the Debt Management Office on Wednesday showed Rivers and Delta state, both oil rich states, in a photo finish for the second position.

Rivers has Nigeria’s second biggest domestic debt figure with N225.6 billion. It is followed by Delta with N223.4 billion.

Akwa Ibom, also an oil state, has the fourth biggest debt profile at N199.7 billion. It is followed by Cross River with N167.2 billion.

Federal Capital Territory, which depends on funds from the Federal Government is sixth with N163.5 billion. Osun has a debt burden of N147 billion, Bayelsa N133.3 billion, Kano N121.3 billion and Ekiti N118 billion.

The least indebted state in Nigeria is Yobe with N26.9 billion.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

