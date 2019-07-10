American R&B singer August Alsina has been admitted into hospital in New Orleans after he told his doctors he was unable to walk.

The artist has been dealing with an auto-immune disease for years, causing him to take regular trips to the hospital. He also has problems with his liver.

August Alsina announced his health status on Instagram on Tuesday after he failed to show up at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on Sunday 7 July.

“Hiiii guys!! 😂It’s me, being my most awesome, weirdly great self. 🤦🏽‍♂️I’m here with the stitch 🗣 & to also apologize for not being able to make the essence fest gig last night. I take my career & your time very seriously & the fact that you guys show up for me, endlessly. Means the world! I’m man down right now, & figured I should share.. that My auto immune disease is raging, but im fighting this thing & on my mission to shake back & beable to make it up to you! I got so much 🎶NEW NEW🎶 to share w/ you!!!..& Big Love to give. ❤️

Watch the video posted by August Alsina from his hospital bed:

August told fans, “So here’s the sitch (situation): I woke up one day and wasn’t able to walk. Couldn’t feel my legs. My doctor ended up admitting me to the hospital to do a bunch of tests and he said that I have some nerve damage going on throughout my whole body that I have to undergo a recovery process for.”

The 26 year old has no idea how long his recuperation will take, but he plans to get back on the road once he’s been given the all clear.

“I don’t know, it’s like my immunity (sic) system just went on vacation,” he continued. “So just waiting on it to come on back so we can get together and make it do what it do, man (sic).”

It’s the latest health setback August has faced in recent years – he collapsed onstage in 2014, when he spent three days in a coma, and subsequently developed an addiction to pain pills. In 2017, the singer also revealed he was “sick all the time” due to an undisclosed liver disease.

