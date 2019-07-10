The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Wednesday recommended the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Tanko Muhammad to President Muhammadu Buhari to be appointed as the substantive CJN.

The body took the decision at an emergency meeting earlier in the day.

They also recommended to Buhari names of judges to be appointed as Chief Judges and Grand Kadis for eight states, which included Lagos, Anambra, Ebonyi, Niger, Taraba, Kano, and Jigawa states.

The NJC further hailed the president for his unequivocal position on the financial autonomy for the state’s Judiciary,

The body appealed to the various state executives to, as a matter of urgency, begin immediate implementation of financial autonomy for state judiciaries.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

