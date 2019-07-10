President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has called on the Super Eagles, to do the country proud in Wednesday’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash with South Africa in Cairo.

Pinnick, addressing the players during at a meeting on Tuesday, urged the three-time champions to give their all when they meet the Bafana Bafana.

Pinnick, who is also the 1st Vice President of CAF, then presented the sum of $75,000 promised the team by NFF’s Official Optimum Partner, AITEO Group, for their three goals against Cameroon in Saturday’s Round of 16 in Alexandria.

He also assured the players that the $20,000 per player promise made by Captain Hosea Wells Okunbo, would be redeemed before Wednesday’s quarter-final match against South Africa.

“I have confidence in this team and what you are capable of doing. I am just here to re-emphasize the fact that tomorrow’s game is very, very important.

“Football is the greatest known unifying factor among our peoples across different mental and physical boundaries, and victory will help to further solidify our unity.

“Anytime you are playing and winning, our country is united and people forget all their differences in various forms and celebrate together.

“I want you to take your chances and minimize individual errors at the back and in the midfield.”

Pinnick also called on the Super Eagles to win and show gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) as a person and the Federal Government as an institution, for all the support and encouragement over the years.

“We cannot thank our father, President Buhari and the Government enough for all the support and kind gestures.

“The only way we can repay their support is to keep winning and winning. This is a team that knows how to climb hurdles. South Africa is another hurdle and you will climb it,” the NFF chief added.

While responding, the Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, also praised the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), for how his administration has improved logistics and remuneration for the team.

“There is no doubt that your administration has done very, very well for this team.

“A lot of things have changed with regards to traveling, lodging, and other logistics. We stay in the best hotels and fly chartered aircraft to matches. Your good self and the NFF as an institution also make it a point to fulfill all promises made to the team.

“Let me assure you that we are very committed not only to win against South Africa on Wednesday but to win this championship. We have confidence that we will go all the way,” Mikel Obi said in response.

