Ogbuegu Promise, the 28-year-old man, who was arrested over the murder of his landlord and his mistress in their Ejigbo apartment in Lagos, disclosed yesterday that the deceased’s wife masterminded the murder.

Rasaki Balogun, 56, and his lover, Muyibat Alabi, were found dead on June 20, 2019, at his No. 16, Taiwo Oke Street, Victory Estate in Ejigbo.

They were discovered after the man’s wife, Akorede, said to be resident in Iba Housing Estate, reported to the police.

In the course of investigating the case, detectives trailed the deceased’s vehicle to Imo State in the custody of one Promise Oguegbu, a tenant of the deceased, who was promptly arrested.

It was also gathered that Oguegbu allegedly took Balogun’s ATM card, which he had used in making withdrawals from the deceased’s account.

The police said he killed the victims in a robbery attempt, an allegation Oguegbu refuted, saying, it was the man’s wife and another man who killed them, adding that he was only given the car by the woman to shut up.

He said: “I did not kill anybody. The landlord’s wife poisoned her husband and the husband’s girlfriend. I was the only one who saw her doing it. She begged me that I should not expose her so that is how I put myself into this trouble.”

I came from abroad and I was trying to go back to South Korea but they could not grant me visa. I was a tenant in their house. I didn’t kill anyone. It is my silence that has landed me in this mess,” he said

However, a police source said: “When the woman was invited for identification parade, the suspect couldn’t identify her.”

