Six men have landed themselves into trouble after they were convicted of performing money ritual popularly known as “mubobobo” in Zimbabwe, with 63 pairs of women’s panties in a graveyard.

The ring leader of the group Handerson Chiwondo fled from the court leaving his disciples to bear the brunt of the judgment after Chief Makope’s traditional court in Nzvimbo village, Chiweshe, Zimbabwe, gave its ruling.

The culprits pleaded guilty to the charges and exposed 70-year-old Handerson Chiwondo as their leader who then fled before the judgment.

The syndicate was only caught after traditional leaders summoned Bulawayo prophet Rutendo Mapurisa, also known as Madzibaba Sejiby from Umguza district to expose the criminals.

Chief Makope confirmed the incident and said six of the culprits pleaded guilty to the charge but one of the accused distanced himself from the allegations and called for a different set of prophets to prove his innocence.

“After the prophet from Bulawayo (Madzibaba Sejiby) identifying the culprits five of them said they were initiated into the “mubobobo” syndicate by the villager who fled after they were given small sticks which they used when going to bed.

“Five of the culprits wept in court, pleading guilty to witchcraft so I fined them 16 cattle and four goats since they were initiated unknowingly,” Chief Makope said.

Chief Makope is appealing for prophets who are not from his jurisdiction to come and prove the innocence of the villager who pleaded not guilty.

The traditional leader said if the villager is found guilty, he will be judged harshly for wasting the court’s time.

