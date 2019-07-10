By Jennifer Okundia

Wazobia FM’s show host of ”Oga Madam” Omotunde Adebowale David popular as Lolo1 is taking a bow after 12 years on radio.

The award-winning 42-year-old presenter, who is eternally grateful for the opportunity given her, will be greatly missed by fans, friends and colleagues. She disclosed in a video that she’s moving unto other things but will remain a friend of the house.

Lolo is also popular for her role in Funke Akindele’s ”Jenifa’s Diary” where she played the character of Adaku, a food lover.

Amidst tears and joy, lolo wrote:

TEAM…….WAZOBIA

Legacy cast in stone thank you jesus

Thank you my Oga Amin Mousalli for the platform you gave me to be lolo1

Thank you @evimousse always listening

Thank you @tatianaykk strong leadership with a kind centre

Thank you @sergenoujaim boss..tough exterior soft centre God bless you always

Thank you @yawnaija you are a backbone

