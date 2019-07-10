By Paul Iyoghojie

A Lebanese, Mohammed Abdul Waheed Elkadi 40, has been arrested and arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly erecting a shop +inside the Car Park belonging to a lawyer, Adelodun Adewunmi for barbing salon without his consent.

A police source alleged that the arrest of the accused was ordered by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG in charge of Zone 2 command, Lagos, Lawal Shehu following a petition by Adewunmi.

The accused was charged before the Igbosere Magistrates Court, Lagos on a three count of forcible entry and unlawful possession of a landed property and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

Police counsel, Francis Igbinosa told the court in charge No K/38/2019 that the accused and other now at large committed the offense between 2015 and 2018 at 35, Adeniji Jones Street, Ikeja, Lagos.

Igbinosa informed the court that the accused unlawfully entered into the car park belonging to Barrister Adelodun Adewunmi to build a barbing salon shop without informing him and that when the complainant confronted him, he conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace which led to his arrest.

He said the offences the accused committed were punishable under sections 412, 53 and 168(d) (1) of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge in the court and Magistrate B.I. Bakare granted him bail in the sum of N150, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Bakare adjourned the case till 18 July, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendant be moved to Ikoyi prison, Lagos till he perfected the bail conditions.

