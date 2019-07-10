The Lagos State Government will begin the demolition of structures and shanties under high tension cables in Lekki area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, on Monday.

Officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA embarked on sensitisation tour in Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government Area on Tuesday to tell affected people to vacate the dangerous area latest by Sunday as government would hit the area on Monday to get rid of the structures.

Most of the structures to be affected were those belonging to car dealers, shopping complexes and other structures built directly under the tension cables.

LASBCA officials said notices had already been served occupants of the area before now and that government wanted to remind them that they had seven days to quit the area and that by Monday, it would swing into action.

Head of Department, Building Administration and Public Enlightenment, LASBCA, Mrs. Victoria Taiwo-Ajose, during the sensitization campaign, said that government did not want people to lose their lives by staying under high tension and doing businesses.

According to her, it was disheartening that most Lagosians prioritise their businesses more than their lives, wondering why any reasonable citizens could choose to locate their businesses under deadly tension cables.

“It is dangerous to stay under high tension cables, anything can happen anytime. So they should vacate the place. The places where they built is meant for the setback created for the high tension cables. We have warned Lagosians not to live or carry out businesses under high tension cables. We will commence demolition of any structure found under the high tension cables,” she said.

Taiwo-Ajose said government would not allow disaster to occur in the area before doing the needful, warning business owners to vacate under tension cables before Monday.

However, the sensitisation campaign was carried out by LASBCA officials in conjunction with officials of the Ministry of Information and Strategy.

The government officials toured the area distributing leaflets, urging residents to build right and not engage in illegality.

