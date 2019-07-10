Nigerian model, professional dancer and actress Korra Obidi and her sport therapist husband Dr Justin Dean have welcomed their first child together in California.
Obidi who is popular for her dance videos on Instagram says her hubby is the best support team she can ever ask for.
She promised to share a picture of their daughter soon while writing:
See Wetin you cause Oga 🤣
I was jacking him up like he owed me money!
Natural birth no Epidural.
The best support a woman can ever ask for @drjustindean
You are a real man.
And to @elmagodwin
You are a true friend
You are divine! You are amazing, you are my everything!
For every mother out there, you are the real MVP.
Today @junedean_
June Chukwuebube Dean
came into the world 8:17 am.
________
Her Picture will be released tomorrow at 9:00am on her page.
#TOGODBETHEGLORY
