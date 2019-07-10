Nigerian musician, Abolore Adegbola Akande popularly known as 9ice has aired his opinion on the trending rape accusations making the rounds in the country.

9ice in a recent interview disclosed that any rapist should be killed because he cannot understand how a man would rape a woman when he could’ve asked and if refused, go patronize commercial sex workers.

In Yoruba language he said;

“No to rapist oooh. ladies are plenty naa, don’t you have mouth to toast a lady, are you mad. if I see a rapist I will kill him. it shall not be well with rapist, they won’t prosper. even if you cannot toast them, 5k, 10k, 20k, they are plenty at Ikeja. rapists should be killed. What is wrong is wrong… a rapist is worse than being a robber…”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

