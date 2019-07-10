By Taiwo Okanlawon

A four-feet model and a popular Instagram sensation, Fatima Timbo has announced her milestone achievement of getting a degree in accounting and finance from a University in London, United Kingdom.

Fatima further revealed that she graduated with a first class degree in finance and accounting, from Middlesex University.

The 22-year-old dwarf who has built quite the fan base for herself as a budding Instagram model wrote as she shared her graduation photo;

With the success of her modelling career, Timbo hopes to make a difference to people in similar conditions.

She said: “In future I plan to become a successful model and I also hope to see attitudes change towards people who have a visible difference. I want people to stop judging a book by its cover and actually get to know the person with a visible difference first because you never know – they could be a great friend to you.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

