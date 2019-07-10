A four-feet model and a popular Instagram sensation, Fatima Timbo has announced her milestone achievement of getting a degree in accounting and finance from a University in London, United Kingdom.
Fatima further revealed that she graduated with a first class degree in finance and accounting, from Middlesex University.
The 22-year-old dwarf who has built quite the fan base for herself as a budding Instagram model wrote as she shared her graduation photo;
I feel so grateful and blessed to have my parents in my life. Thank you so much for your support over the years. I wouldn’t be where I am today if wasn’t for you guys. Also would like to thank my uni friends been so amazing supporting each other and will deffo miss uni 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #graduation #graduated #issagraduate #mdxgrad19 #mdxuni
With the success of her modelling career, Timbo hopes to make a difference to people in similar conditions.
She said: “In future I plan to become a successful model and I also hope to see attitudes change towards people who have a visible difference. I want people to stop judging a book by its cover and actually get to know the person with a visible difference first because you never know – they could be a great friend to you.”
