A team of Coincola executives is currently in Nigeria to promote transactions in digital assets. Led by the Chief Executive Officer, Allan, the team said it is exploring opportunities here for online transactions in cryptocurrency and bitcoin.

The Coincola executives want to establish a credible and safe platform through which Nigerians can buy and sell digital assets.

During a visit to PMNEWS corporate office on Acme Road, Lagos, Allan explained that Coincola offers a reliable and trusted platform for transactions in digital assets.

The company is based in Hong Kong and aims to provide trustworthy trading and exchange services to all its users all around the world with Africa being a key place of interest.

Coincola believes that Blockchain technology will be essential to providing secure banking and payment services in the future and also that cryptocurrency will greatly improve the convenience of daily transactions and help to create a world that is financially borderless. Hence, our mission is to “connect everyone to this new digital asset economy.

Allan said the company is doing well in Asia and will want to create a market in Nigeria.

The Coincola executives sought a partnership with PMNEWS to market their products.

Responding to the Coincola team, the Executive Editor of TheNEWS/PMNEWS, Mr Kunle Ajibade thanked them for deeming it fit to visit the organisation and assured them of support in their aim to establish their business here in Nigeria.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

