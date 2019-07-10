By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning Nigerian celebrity stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo of Swanky Jerry Styling, recently turned a year older on July 4 and to mark his birthday, the fashion entrepreneur got himself a customized Range Rover Autobiography.

Swanky Jerry took to his Instagram page to share photos of his new fancy ride and captioned it: “Gift from the sky, custom takes time but patience is a virtue my birthday gift arrived ”

Gift from the sky 😬 custom takes time but patience is a virtue 🔥🔥🔥🔥 my birthday gift arrived 🍾🍾🍾🍾 #swankyjerry #levelup #rangeroverautobiography #supercharged #bigbody #luxurylifestyle #king #stylist #influencer #blessed🙏🏽🙏🏽

….. #swankyjerry #birthdaygift #delivered #rangeroverautobiography #supercharged #luxurylifestyle #cargift #stylist #influencer #blessed

Super charged 😬😬🍾🍾🍾 #swankyjerry #newcar #rangeroverautobiography #supercharged #rangerover #luxurylifestyle #king #stylist #influencer #king

Jeremiah Ogbodo better known as Swankyjerry is a Nigerian Celebrity Fashion Stylist known for his work with Tonto Dikeh, D’banj, Ice Prince, M.I, Tu Face, Juliet Ibrahim, Davido and a host of other high profile clients.