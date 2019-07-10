By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning Nigerian celebrity stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo of Swanky Jerry Styling, recently turned a year older on July 4 and to mark his birthday, the fashion entrepreneur got himself a customized Range Rover Autobiography.

Swanky Jerry took to his Instagram page to share photos of his new fancy ride and captioned it: “Gift from the sky, custom takes time but patience is a virtue my birthday gift arrived ”

Jeremiah Ogbodo better known as Swankyjerry is a Nigerian Celebrity Fashion Stylist known for his work with Tonto Dikeh, D’banj, Ice Prince, M.I, Tu Face, Juliet Ibrahim, Davido and a host of other high profile clients.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

