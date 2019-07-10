Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for ministerial positions will be sent to the senate before weekend.

Lawan made the disclosure at the plenary after a Point of Order was raised by Sen Albert Bassey Akpan (PDP, A/Ibom).

Lawan said the Executive arm was working very hard on the ministerial list and that from the feelers he got the list will soon be sent.

He said that he was sure that the nominees would be screened before the lawmakers’ vacation.

Akpan had, in his Point of Order urged the president to send the names of his ministerial nominees soon as the senators would soon embark on their annual recess.

In 2015, Buhari was heavily criticised for taking six months to get his cabinet ready. The delay earned him the nickname of ‘Baba Go Slow’, for which his aides retorted: ‘Better to be slow and steady’.

Worries are similarly being expressed that he is treading the ‘Go slow lane’ in unveiling his ministerial list.

