President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles for beating South Africa to qualify for the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Buhari described the victory over Bafana Bafana as well deserved.

He also said it marked another spectacular outing that has confirmed Nigeria’s progress to the Next Level.

According to a statement by Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, President Buhari believes, like millions of other sports-loving Nigerians, that the mission of winning the trophy for the fourth time is almost accomplished for the high flying Eagles.

“The President urges the team and their handlers to remain focused, disciplined and scale the remaining two hurdles to glory.

“He affirms that the crop of players in the national football team represent the resilient and indomitable Nigerian spirit, which must be reflected in all other areas of national life.

President Buhari assured the players that Nigerians are praying for them to fly higher and get to the peak of the tournament, knowing that the taste of victory is sweet and what they have achieved so far is pleasing to Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious or political inclination.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

