Sir Kim Darroch, Britain’s ambassador to the United States has resigned amid a dispute over the diplomat’s leaked emails that were critical of President Donald Trump.

Darroch, 65, said he was resigning to put an end to speculation surrounding how long he would stay on as Britain’s envoy in Washington after diplomatic cables he sent back to London described the Trump administration as “inept” and ‘dysfunctional’.

“The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like,” Darroch wrote in his resignation letter to the head of Britain’s foreign civil service.

