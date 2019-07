Five housemates, Tacha, Kim oprah, SirDee, Ella and Frodd are up for possible eviction in the ongoing reality TV show, Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem Gang’.

All five of them were however, nominated on Monday.

Frodd saved himself and put Mercy up for possible eviction using the veto power card he won earlier.

The card enabled him save himself while substituting himself with another housemate of his choice.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp