Gokada, MAX, ORIDE will soon have a competition in motorcycle hailing service in Nigeria as Gozem plans to launch soon.

Gozem has already begun operations in Lome in Togo and Cotonou in Benin and is eyeing a pan-African expansionary move to Lagos, to become Africa’s biggest transport app.

For now, it is launching in Gabon, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, and Mali. The next phase of the launch, will take it to Nigeria, Ghana and Rwanda, reported techmoran.com

According to reports, Gozem, which is armed with nearly $1m in funding it raised last year, was founded by a Singapore-based Swiss entrepreneur.

The firm also plans to launch new verticals such as food and last-mile delivery, mobile banking to its platform to be Africa’s Grab or Go-Jek in Africa.

With over 100,000 user accounts created and over 600 drivers on the platform, Singapore-based Swiss Raphael Dana says he was inspired to launch Gozem on his trip to Togo two years ago.

When he found that there was no Uber or similar competitors in Togo, and in other West African countries, nothing could keep the 45-year entrepreneur back. He went back to Togo a year later and launched the service with inspiration from Singapore’s Grab and Gojek.

