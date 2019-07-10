Management of Akwa Ibom State University has donated two surveillance vehicles to the state Police Command to enhance security monitoring in the two campuses of the institution.

Prof. Eno Ibanga, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution donated the vehicles to the police at Mkpat Enin, Akwa Ibom on Tuesday.

He said the donation of the vehicles to the police was in fulfilment of his promise to security operatives during the last stakeholders meeting with communities of the institution.

The surveillance vehicles would serve at the main campus of the university in Ikot Akpaden Mkpat Enin and Obio Akpa campus in Oruk-anam Local Government Areas.

Ibanga said the meeting was held in the wake of security threats in the university, occasioned by killing of a student around the academic environment by notorious phone snatchers and other violent crimes in the institution.

“Definitely, whatever we promise during the security meeting has been fulfilled even beyond,” he said.

Ibanga commended the police for their dexterity in handling security issues affecting the institution.

He expressed optimism that the vehicles would assist them to curb menace of crimes that threatened the institution in recent times.

“The police have been doing their work. Most of you sleep and don’t know what happens.

“I expect police to rise to the occasion in matters of security in the university to protect life and property in the institution,” he said.

Responding, Zakari Ahmed, the State Commissioner of Police, said security issues needed collaboration of all stakeholders, the police and members of the public.

Ahmed commended the management of the institution for the contribution to enhance the security operations around the university communities.

He said: “security needs collaboration between the police and the public. We commend the institution for contributing to security challenges faced by the institution.”

