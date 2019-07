President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan: congratulates Super Eagles on victory over South Africa

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Eagles for qualifying for the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nation (AfCON) by beating South Africa 2-1 in Egypt.

Lawan, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa, said the victory of the Eagles had reinforced the confidence of Nigerians in the team to win the trophy.

He said “Your victory this night has reinforced our confidence in you to win the trophy for Nigeria.

“Nigerians have never doubted your commitment and patriotism in making Nigeria proud in the field of soccer, and I urge you not to relent until you achieve total victory”.

He charged them to see their superlative performance since the commencement of the tournament beyond just scoring goals and winning matches, but their contribution in unifying all Nigerians irrespective of the divides.

” Football, particularly when it comes to our national team, has been our greatest unifier where the nation is put above all other primordial interests,” he said.

Lawan urged Nigerians not to relent in their support and prayers for the national team to emerge as the winner of the tournament.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp