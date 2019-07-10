By Taiwo Okanlawon

One of the stars of BBC Three comedy show, and This Country, Michael Sleggs has reportedly died at the age of 33 after suffering heart failure.

The actor, famous for playing Michael “Slugs” Slugette in the BBC Three comedy, is believed to have died overnight after suffering from heart complications.

This comes days after he told fans he had just days to live.

Writing on Facebook, he said: “Hi friends, as a lot of you are probably aware I’ve spent a lot of time in and out of hospital over the past few months.

“This last time it was decided I was reaching the end of options so they’ve sent me home on palliative care to live out the remainder of my days at home. No specific time limit has been given but deterioration has been fairly rapid.”

He added: “Anyway as you can imagine this isn’t the ideal way I wished things to go and my family are dealing with a lot of grief.”

The actor’s official Twitter account shared the news of his passing, writing: “We are devastated! Our friend, the man the legend Michael Sleggs #Slugs passed away last night. RIP Michael. You are one in a million.”

Michael’s friend Camilla-Alicia Bates said that the actor had died before midnight on 9 July.

Last night just before midnight I lost my dear friend, My love @Michael_Sleggs my absolute rock who has always been there for me. So grateful I got to spend his final resting with him and so glad he is out of pain and at peace. I love you forever. #loveyou #rip #sluggs pic.twitter.com/3Ae7PfZU9U — Camilla-Alicia Bates (@CamillaABates) July 10, 2019

He would be so made up he is trending on Twitter @Michael_Sleggs needs to be celebrated. He was a legend. Will love him forever. #michaelsleggs #sluggs #ThisCountry — Camilla-Alicia Bates (@CamillaABates) July 10, 2019

Fans have gone on Twitter to post their condolences and messages of shock.

Mourning Sleggs, This Country writer Simon Mayhew-Archer wrote: “Michael encapsulated the spirit and humour of This Country. He was a fantastic, talented man who brought tremendous joy to all who knew him & saw him. I loved working with him & will miss him.”

Michael encapsulated the spirit and humour of This Country. He was a fantastic, talented man who brought tremendous joy to all who knew him & saw him. I loved working with him & will miss him. — Simon Mayhew-Archer (@SimonMAlikesyou) July 10, 2019

We are devastated! Our friend, the man the legend Michael Sleggs #Slugs passed away last night. RIP Michael. You are one in a million ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TH1KPJfOyD — WTAF A THIS COUNTRY PODCAST (@wtafthiscountry) July 10, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

