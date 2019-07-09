The Most Reverend Tunde Adeleye of The Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Niger Delta, Anglican Communion, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign, describing his administration as a failure.

According to Daily Trust, the archbishop made this call at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Calabar.

The religious cleric said President Buhari’s aides have failed to tell him the truth and have deceived him to fail.

In his words, “If I meet the president today, I will tell him in plain language that he has failed and must resign. This is because his advisers and aides have deceived him. So many things have gone wrong in this country in recent times. There is a louder outcry.”

Adeleye said the country is on the verge of explosion as a result of poor advice and that this may happen soon if the president fails to adhere to popular advice. He then called on the country to be restructured saying the country’s unity must be renegotiated.

He said: “Nigeria is ripe enough for restructuring. The present structure is obsolete and carry us far. Restructuring will affect some old structures of Nigeria’s sociopolitical and economic policy. It will involve honest dialogue. There is now injustice, marginalisation, resulting to a failed state. We, therefore, need to ‘redesign’ Nigeria.”

