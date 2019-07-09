By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Controversial on-air personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has been dominating the social media space for too long, with his critical comments and attacks on Christian ministers and others.

But many people know little or nothing about his mother.

Daddy Freeze has now showcased who his mother is to his teeming followers on Instagram and Twitter.

His mother is Professor E. Smaranda Olarinde, who is currently the Acting Vice Chancellor, Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti.

Here him speak on his Instagram page: “Here’s my mum, Professor E. Smaranda OLARINDE FCArb, Acting Vice Chancellor, Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti, receiving on behalf of the University, the 2019 Best Choice Quality Award from the European Society for Quality Research, ESQR, Berlin, Germany.”

Smaranda Olarinde is a Nigerian professor of Law, President of the Nigerian Association of Law Teachers In 1995, she served as UNICEF’s Legal Researcher for Niger and Oyo State.

She has put to bear three decades of cumulative experience as a law teacher, academic, researcher and legal practitioner. Her legal background, in both civil law (Romania) and common law (Nigeria) systems, adds to her diverse multidisciplinary profile.

Her focus has been on women, children and young adolescents’ rights and protection. In 1989 She was a legal researcher for IDRC on Land Tenure and Access to land for women.

She also served as a Legal Researcher for World Bank on Law Development and the Status of Women (1990) and Towards a Gender Strategy in Nigeria (1992).

She is a versatile administrator, having occupied leadership positions of Acting Provost, College of Law; Acting Head of Department of Public and International Law (three tenures) University of Ibadan; Sub Dean, Undergraduate and pioneering Sub Dean Postgraduate, Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan.

