Mr Kefas Yilrwang, the acting Managing Director of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB), has called for collaboration between the board and the Plateau State Environmental Protection and Sanitation Agency (PEPSA) to tackle waste management in the state capital.

Yilrwang made the call during a courtesy visit to the acting Manager of PEPSA, Mr Gabriel Bako, in Jos on Tuesday.

He said there was an urgent need for the collaboration “in order to manage the little resources available to clean the Bukuru-Jos metropolis”.

He said that the challenges could be shared and solved between the board and the agency.

“Instead of dissipating energy in different directions we can collaborate to tackle the huge challenges that are out there and come up with quick and effective solutions,” the acting managing director said.

He said that the management of JMDB would support and build synergy with PEPSA to manage the metropolis in all ways.

“There are areas that we might need the support of PEPSA and there are areas that PEPSA might need our support,so we must build synergy to solve the problems,” he said.

Yilrwang said that the collaboration would enable JMDB and PEPSA to share their experiences and comparative advantages to serve the public better.

He said that the most important thing was to have a clean and healthy environment where people could work, recreate and eat, without hindrance.

The acting manager of PEPSA, Gabriel Bako, said that the courtesy visit was very timely and thanked JMDB management for the initiative.

Bako said that waste management was capital intensive and that the agency had continually ensured that the city was kept clean.

He said that the agency would put all resources together to ensure that the collaborative efforts between the two bodies were successful.

