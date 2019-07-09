A 25-year-old storekeeper, Toyin Olorunfemi, on Tuesday appeared in a Gudu Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing food and beverages worth N1.5 million from her employer.

The police charged Olorunfemi with criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of funds.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abel Urum, told the court that on Aug. 25 ,2015, Ms Mabel Eze of 39, Madana Street, Garki, reported the matter at the Garki Police Station.

Urum said that the complainant, who owns a store that supplies Nestlé products, gave the defendant goods worth N1. 5 million to distribute to her retailers.

He noted that after Olorunfemi distributed the goods, she collected the money and failed to remit it into the company account, as was the custom.

The prosecutor said it was discovered during police investigation that the defendant converted the money to her personal use.

Urum said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 314 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the defendant, Bella Ibenegbu , prayed the court to admit her client to bail in the most liberal terms.

The Judge, Ado Muktar, granted the prayer of the counsel and admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Muktar ordered that the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction.

The judge also ordered that the surety must deposit a valid means of identification, as part of the bail conditions.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 7 for trial, NAN reported.

