Serena Williams roared from a slump in the second set of her Wimbledon quarter-final encounter with fellow American Alison Risk, to book a place in the semi-final of the Wimbledon tournament.
Serena won 6-4 4-6 6-3. She awaits the winner of the match between Barbora Strycova and British favourite Johanna Konta.
Former world number one Simona Halep has also qualified for the semi-final, beating Chinese Shuai Zhang 7-6 6-1.
The Romanian will meet either Elina Svitolina or Karolina Muchova as she bids to reach a maiden final at the All England Club.
Serena is NOT playing Halep in the Semi Final. She is playing the winner of Barbara Strycova vs Johanna Konta. Please try and get your facts right so you dont misinform the public. Thank you.