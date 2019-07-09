Serena Williams roared from a slump in the second set of her Wimbledon quarter-final encounter with fellow American Alison Risk, to book a place in the semi-final of the Wimbledon tournament.

Serena won 6-4 4-6 6-3. She awaits the winner of the match between Barbora Strycova and British favourite Johanna Konta.

Former world number one Simona Halep has also qualified for the semi-final, beating Chinese Shuai Zhang 7-6 6-1.

The Romanian will meet either Elina Svitolina or Karolina Muchova as she bids to reach a maiden final at the All England Club.

