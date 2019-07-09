The President, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Mr Eriyo Osakpamwan, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-appointmemt of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha.

Eriyo, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ben Ogbemudia, said the re-appointment confirmed the confidence and trust the president reposed in him.

While congratulating the SGF, the RTEAN President urged him to compliment the trust of government on him for the great tasks ahead.

He also described Mustapha as a detribalised Nigerian, who had the interest of every citizen of the country at heart.

“The re-appointment of Boss Mustahpa as the SGF by the President is an appreciation of his commitments and contributions to the President’s successes in the first tenure.

“As a key figure of this administration, the roles played by the SGF in achieving the successes recorded so far by President Buhari cannot be over emphasised,” Eriyo said.

Eriyo urged the SGF to use the renewed mandate to redouble his commitment to his office and the nation.

He also charged him to deploy his wealth of experience to assist the president in achieving his Next Level agenda.

