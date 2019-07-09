Real Madrid will tomorrow afternoon at the Santiago Bernabeu unveil one of its latest signings, Éder Militão.

Militão will step on the pitch for the first time at the ceremony with the Real Madrid CF shirt and will attend speak with the media, the Spanish club announced today.

Militao, a Brazilian defender was signed by Madrid from Porto, even though he had a five-year agreement with the Portuguese club.

Born in 12 January 1998 in Sertãozinho, São Paulo, Militão started playing for São Paulo youth squads in 2010. In August 2018, he signed a five-year contract with Portuguese defending champions FC Porto.

On 14 March 2019, Real Madrid announced his signing on a six-year contract effective from 1 July 2019, for a reported fee of €50 million.

Militao was part of the Brazil squad in the just concluded Copa America, which Brazil hosted and won.

