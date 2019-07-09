Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has banned illegal fees collection in all state-owned primary and secondary schools.

A circular issued in Ibadan on Tuesday by the Head of Service of Oyo State, Mrs Amidat Agboola, confirmed the order.

The circular was directed to the Permanent Secretaries and heads of education related agencies.

“Gov. Seyi Makinde had, while giving his inaugural speech on May 29, 2019, directed that all forms of payment in public primary and secondary schools, cease with immediate effect.

“Therefore, collection of fees/levies in all public primary and secondary schools, including technical colleges, across the state is hereby prohibited.

“Collection of fees in these schools under any guise remains illegal; any violator of the directive will be treated as a saboteur and heavy sanction awaits violators of this directive,” the circular stated.

