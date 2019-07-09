Picazo Rhap exits Olamide’s YBNL record label

After the drama involving rapper Davolee and singer, Lyta, another artist, Picazo Rhap has also announced his exit from Olamide’s record label, YBNL Nation.

The indigenous rapper and social media sensation made the announcement of his exit on Twitter.

Several months ago, Olamide, got wind of Picazo Rhap’s talent, after he surfaced on social media and left music lovers in awe of his lyrical depth. He made the decision to bring him on-board YBNL Records.

Picazo Rhap in his post expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the record label and thanked everyone that had a positive impact on his journey so far.

He strongly noted that he would never take for granted the good tidings that came to life during the time spent with Olamide.

See his tweet below:

Thanks for the surpport,platform, I appreciate u endlessly,I thank you deeply.#YBNL has been a beautiful part of my journey and I hope you believe me when is say i’ll.never take for granted the blessings you brought me.🙏❤️❤️Baddo!!!#newchapter#PFM pic.twitter.com/KwajUEb498 — Picazo rhap (@PicazoRhap) July 7, 2019

Picazo was one of several artists that rapper, Olamide Badoo signed to his label, YBNL Nation in 2018. While he had been making freestyle videos for a while before that, his freestyle to Chinko Ekun’s ‘Able God,’ caught Olamide’s attention.

