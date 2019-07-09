Nigerians have expressed their expectations on the Super Eagles on Tuesday, as they are three matches away from winning the most prestigious trophy on African soil.

The Super Eagles head into an important quarter-final encounter with the Bafana Bafana of South-Africa on Wednesday Night.

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa defeated the host nation, Egypt while the Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the defending champion, Cameroon to book a quarter-final ticket.

The match scheduled to be played at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo Egypt will kick off at 8 pm, Nigerian time.

However, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have failed to defeat the South-Africans in their last five meetings – with the Eagles registering 4 draws and a loss, a fact that Genort Rohr and the boys must study with adequate preparation.

