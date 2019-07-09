By Taiwo Okanlawon

Many Nigerians have said they’re optimistic that the Super Eagles will triumph in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Egypt.

In an opinion poll by PM News on Twitter, football fans also believed the Nigeria team would face a tricky and tougher encounter in the match.

The Super Eagles got the quarter-finals through a 3-2 win over their eternal rivals, Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, at the Alexandria Stadium in Egypt. While the Bafana Bafana got a 1-0 surprised win over the host Pharaohs of Egypt in the round of 16.

It is on record that the Super Eagles had failed to beat Bafana Bafana during the qualifiers as the first meeting at the Nest of Champions in Uyo went the way of the Baxter side.

Tekelo Rantie and Percy Paul goals condemned Nigeria to defeat while the return leg in South Africa ended one goal at piece.

In the post, many fans predicted Nigeria will win 2-1 against South Africa.

See the twitter reactions;

9ja ll beat south Africa 2-1 — Sule Ibrahim (@suleib7) July 8, 2019

2:1 against South Africa — Chimezie (@Joachim3910) July 8, 2019

Nigeria will win South Africa .. — Chimezie (@Joachim3910) July 8, 2019

Nigeria 2 South Africa 1 — Aubit Hotel Limited (@AubitL) July 8, 2019

SA — Alhaji Gandu (@GanduAlhaji) July 8, 2019

Nigeria 2 vs 0 South African — Alometabola farm plc (@Alometabolafarm) July 9, 2019

Nigeria taking the win — GODWIN (@GODWIN3933) July 9, 2019

Bafana Bafana fo sho — Upenyu Silent Chaota (@SilentUpenyu) July 9, 2019

Nigeria — Yusuf Moh (@supercoolmoh) July 9, 2019

nigeria;2 , South Africa; 0 — Prince precious (@AMADIPC) July 8, 2019

Hi I'm from South Africa… I've saved your tweet. pic.twitter.com/G7NqtsnTh1 — A Z A N I A (@SupaUNLOCKD) July 8, 2019

SA 2, Nigeria 1 — Alordiah (@Ademoladavid111) July 8, 2019

2 – 1 in favor of @NGSuperEagles — samupresh (@samuche83) July 8, 2019

9ja 2-1south — AA Muhammad (@AAMuhammad10) July 8, 2019

