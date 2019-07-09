Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently donated $5,000 to each Nigerian player for the Round of 16 victory over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The governor made the donation during the half time pep talk with the players who were then losing 2-1 to the Cameroonians.

The Eagles, however, went on to score two goals in the second half, to send the defending champion packing on 3-2 final scoreline.

The donation made by the governor amounts to $115,000 (N41.4m) for 23 players in the team, excluding the technical crew and support staff.

