The Lagos State Government is set to reduce child morbidity and mortality rate in the state as it marks the 2019 Maternal, New born and Child Health (MNCH) Week which is geared towards the provision of health interventions surrounding maternal, new born and child health care in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Titilayo Goncalves who disclosed this while briefing the press in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos on Tuesday stated that the state government remained committed to providing interventions surrounding maternal, new born and child health in the state as maternal, peri-natal and child health is one of the most important issues determining global and national wellbeing.

Goncalves stated further that the government had put in place various measures to ensure an effective health care system to tackle the twin issue of maternal and child mortality in the state.

She disclosed that the state government had embarked on integration of low cost, high impact services and packages across the reproductive, maternal, new born and child health which has great potential of creating an effective and sustainable health care delivery for women and children.

“Lagos State has embarked on integration of low cost, high impact services and packages across the reproductive, maternal, new born and child health (RMNCH) continuum with this having the great potential of promoting access and improving outcomes for women and children”, she said

According to her, programmes such as Maternal and Child Mortality Reduction, family planning services, prevention and management of HIV / AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis and nutrition services were also being integrated and implemented within the primary health care framework alongside training of health workers and improving on community outreach programs all with a view to promoting adequate health access and improved outcomes for women and children in the State.

Goncalves implored Lagosians, especially caregivers to take advantage of this year’s Maternal, New born and Child Health (MNCH) Week which is scheduled to hold from Monday, 15th to Saturday, 19th July 2019 by taking their under-five children to any of the Primary Healthcare Centres nearest to them to access the various health services which include routine immunization; Vitamin A supplementation; growth monitoring and promotion, screening for malnutrition and appropriate counselling/referral; distribution of deworming medicine among others.

She stated that Maternal Health Booklets, comprehensive health promoting home-based booklets which provide information on birth planning, pregnancy-related health check-up schedules, emergency care, delivery information, postnatal care would also be made available for mothers.

The Permanent Secretary advised mothers and caregivers to continue to avail themselves of these preventive, promotive and protective health services even after the celebration of the week so that maternal and child morbidity and mortality can be collectively reduced.

She also admonished all Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs) to ensure they were duly registered, avail themselves with danger signs in pregnancy and new-born and continue to refer patients early enough in order to save lives.

The Permanent Secretary urged members of the public, especially women to notify the authorities of any unregistered quacks and charlatans in neighbourhood.

