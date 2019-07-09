Nigeria’s House of Representatives is considering a motion to take over the functions of the Edo House of Assembly in line with the constitution following protracted crisis in the Assembly.

The motion was brought by Julius Ihonvbere, Peters Akpatason and Johnson Oghuma, during plenary by the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The lawmakers are currently deliberating on the motion which may lead to the take over of the functions of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Some lawmakers who contributed to the debate have urged the House to investigate the matter before considering the take over.

The crisis in the Edo Assembly is not unconnected with the political tussle between the incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki and the immediate past Governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

Details later…

