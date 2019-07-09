Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 2019 National Basketball Association most valuable player, is seeking at least $2 million in damages from a Pennsylvania man for allegedly selling “Greek Freak” t-shirts and other clothing without permission.

He is also seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, and an injunction against further infringements.

Antetokounmpo accused Jinder Bhogal, who sells clothing inspired by NBA players on his website, of trying to piggyback off his “Greek Freak” trademark, which was registered last year, and profit from the Bucks star’s success.

According to the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Bhogal acted in bad faith “with the purpose of confusing and misleading consumers into believing that they are purchasing products associated with or endorsed by Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the most successful and popular NBA players.”

Antetokounmpo also said Bhogal did not respond to his May 3 “cease and desist” letter to stop selling infringing products, including hoodies.

A call to a number listed for Bhogal in Reading, Pennsylvania seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Antetokounmpo, 24, was born in Greece to Nigerian immigrants and raised there.

He has played for the Bucks since 2013, and averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in the 2018-19 season.

The case is Antetokounmpo v. Bhogal, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-06304.

