Segun Adewole

Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has replied Apostle Johnson Suleman who criticized him and others for leading a protest to Pastor E.A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) to speak up on Ruga settlements.

The protesters marched to the Redemption Camp on Monday calling on Pastor Adeboye to speak on the issue of Ruga settlements just as he did concerning the rape allegation leveled against COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

They also called on Adeboye to urge the government to secure the release of Leah Sharibu, the Christian schoolgirl abducted by Boko Haram.

Reacting to the actions of the protesters, Apostle Suleman took to Twitter to remind them that Pastor Adeboye had already stated his stand on the issue.

“Just saw pictures of protesters at RCCG accusing Papa Adeboye of not speaking about Leah Sharibu and Co… Part of the people that accused Reno Omokri are they not Christians? Well, they know the kind of churches they go and protest. Papa Adeboye said the govt should hasten the release of Leah and all in captivity(I was there). He only told us not to take laws into our hands and pray for Nigeria.and you say he is not speaking. wait till you are that age so u show us how else an elder should speak”, he said.

Reacting to Apostle Suleman’s criticism of their protest, Eedris Abdulkareem wrote on Instagram:

“Dear Apostle Suleiman, are you aware that Leah Sharibu has been under captivity for FIVE HUNDRED AND ONE DAYS? 501 DAYS….YES

Let me ask you why you did not pray to God when Stephanie Otobo accused you. Instead, you went to the police. Why did you speak up against her and now ask us to be silent while our people are killed daily?

“I remember Pa Adeboye praying for Buhari. Why did he not also refuse to pray for him then? What is this hypocrisy that we like to dey embrace for Nigeria?

“All I am saying is this: Keep praying but also speak up? It costs all of you nothing. The Bible says Faith without works is dead. I am not a pastor yes I know this.

“If you as a man of God cannot join me to condemn the atrocities that are currently going on. If you as a man of God cannot condemn with your mouth (I no talk say make you carry gun or make you fight). Then the God that you serve and the one that hates injustice are not the same. Na me Eedris Abdulkareem talk am! Peace and Love always”.

