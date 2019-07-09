People will always have a thing or two to say about others, even when their lives isn’t such an example to emulate, Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham advises fans to be the one who dictates what makes them happy regardless.

The movie star took to social media to reveal that happiness is a personal thing, therefore everyone should stick to what makes them happy.

She wrote:

Happiness is personal. Don’t let people determine your happiness. These people are not you! Most of them are not even loyal!

Their feelings are at best fickle; their thought, you are not even sure.

However, one thing you are sure of is what makes you happy.

Please stick with your happiness. Protect it and be unapologetic!

