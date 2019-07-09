A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Minna on Tuesday, ordered that two cattle rearers, Cheche Garba and Usman Mohammed, charged with alleged armed robbery, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

Magistrate Hauwa Yusuf, who did not take the pleas of Garba and Mohammed, said her court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Yusuf directed the police to forward a copy of the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

She adjourned the matter until Aug. 6 for further mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Garba and Mohammed were to be charged with four counts of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and unlawful escape from custody.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Bello Mohammed, told the court that based on reliable information concerning incessant armed robberies on Minna to Suleja road, police operatives stormed a criminal hideout at Tunga – Goro and arrested the suspects on April 11.

Mohammed noted that the suspects confessed robbing innocent residents of Tunga – Goro while armed with fabricated revolver single barrel gun.

He said while in police custody, the accused persons broke the cell and escaped to an unknown destination on May 31 before they were later re-arrested.

According to Mohammed, the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 298 and 172 of the penal code and section 27(1) of the Firearms Act.

