The queen of Afrobeat has done justice to her latest single ‘Boda Sodiq’. Niniola has officially released the visual for this banging vibe and it is all shades of captivating.
“Boda Sodiq” was produced by serial hit-maker, Kel P. Check it out.
Tuesday, July 9, 2019 11:38 am
