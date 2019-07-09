Former governor and minister, Rotimi Amaechi, former presidential candidate, remi Shonaiya and Bankole Wellington, the musician and politician, have been slated as panelists for the 2019 edition of The Nigeria Symposium for Young and Emerging Leaders.

The symposium will take place on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Themed ‘Turning the Curve, Aligning Government Policy to our Realities’, the Symposium is a platform for robust engagement between public office holders and young people with a focus on socio-political structures, policy making, effectiveness of institutions and the extent to which they have been strengthened to perform.

Other personalities scheduled to speak SSA to the President on Social Investment, Ismael Ahmed; Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Middlebelt Forum, Ndi Kato; economist, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Chinwe Egwim; Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (Rtd.); Ex DSS Assistant Director, Dennis Amachree; Country Officer and Head of Nigeria office of the Open Society Initiative, Jude Ilo; and rapper, activist, and UN Peace Ambassador, Ruggedman.

The 2019 Symposium will feature three sessions with panelists discussing legislation, policy and impact, and the chronic insecurity in Nigeria, the organisers said.

Attendance to the symposium is free but registration is required

