Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Eze Edison Omeodu of Omofe Rundele from Emohua local government area of Rivers who was abducted last week has regained freedom.

The monarch was abducted with his driver on Friday, July 5 at the Emohua axis of East-West road by gunmen on his way back from Port Harcourt.

The wife of the monarch, Dr. Nnenda Omeodu confirmed to our correspondent that her husband regained freedom last night.

She also confirmed that a ransom was paid for the release of her husband but did not reveal the amount.

The suspected kidnappers who are believed to be members of a cult group have been blamed for kidnappings in Ovekwu, Rumuji, Rumuodogo, Odegu and Ndegu. They allegedly vowed to deal with traditional chiefs who give out information to security agents.

Governor Nyesom Wike had declared a zero tolerance for cultism and cult groups in the state. The governor threatened to withdraw official government recognition to any traditional ruler whose community is found to harbour cultists and criminals.

